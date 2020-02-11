Accumulating snow to create impacts for some

Clouds moved in after sunset and we will continue to see them overhead through much of Wednesday. Snow will start to fall this evening and overnight in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills, with snow moving into much of the area by Wednesday morning. Snow will continue through midday, then taper off through the afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Sheridan County in Wyoming from 11 p.m. Tuesday night through 11 p.m. Wednesday night. An advisory is also in place for the northern Black Hills from midnight Tuesday night/Wednesday morning through 9 PM Wednesday evening. These locations will likely see the heaviest snowfall from this storm system passing through the area.

The highest totals will likely be in the northern hills, where 2”-5” are expected for areas such as Lead, Deadwood and surrounding communities. Spearfish could pick up 1”-3” once all is said and done as well. In northeast Wyoming, about 1”-2” are to be expected with isolated higher amounts possible. In Sheridan, 2”-4” will be possible. Less than an inch of snow can be expected for Rapid City and all of the South Dakota plains.

Wind speeds will be increasing overnight with gusts early Wednesday morning through the afternoon topping out between 40-50 mph. With the snow falling, this will cause reduced visibility and blowing/drifting snow, making driving difficult. Temperatures will be falling into the teens by late Wednesday morning and when you factor in the wind, it will actually feel close to zero, or even below zero, for much of the day.

Cold weather continues Thursday, but warmer air will return for Valentine’s Day and continue through the weekend.

