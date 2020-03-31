Accumulating snow still expected Wednesday night and Thursday

We're going from spring back to winter through the day Wednesday. Temperatures will reach 50° by midday, but then fall into the 30s by the evening. The weather will be mostly quiet for Wednesday, until the wintry precipitation moves in during the evening hours.

A mix of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories are in place for much of the area starting Wednesday evening through late Friday night. There will be some changes to this map with upgrades at some point tonight or Wednesday morning.

Rain and snow showers will impact the southern plains initially before transitioning over to all snow for the entire area. Snow will become heavy at times Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, before tapering off through the day and ending Thursday evening and night.

The wind is not expected to be too strong for this storm, but it will be a little breezy with some gusts reaching 30 mph or a little higher, so blowing and drifting snow is not a large concern for those who have to be out.

Accumulations will be likely for much of the area, but the heaviest snow is expected to fall in and near the Black Hills, and for portions of the South Dakota plains. There is still a little uncertainty as to the path of this storm, which will likely change some accumulation numbers for the northern and southern plains. Attached below is a snowfall map, which will likely change over the next 12-24 hours as confidence grows with this storm system.

Be sure to keep a close eye to social media, our website and on air for the latest details for this storm system as it continues to approach.