Aberdeen's 3M plant adds space, workers for mask production

Abderdeen’s 3M plant is expanding and adding more employees as it ramps up production of N95 masks for the coronavirus pandemic.

3M was recently awarded two U.S. Department of Defense contracts to make more masks. That means 3M will add 120,000 square feet to the Aberdeen facility.

Plant manager Andy Rehder tells Aberdeen America News 100 additional workers will be needed for the expanded production.

3M says that beginning in January, it ramped up production of N95 masks and doubled its global output to about 1 billion per year, including 35 million N95 masks per month in the U.S.