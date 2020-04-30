AP-NORC poll: Seeking COVID-19 data, people struggle with trust

In a crowded and fluctuating information environment, a new poll finds Americans are using the news media and their state or local governments as their regular sources.

A new poll from The Associated Press – NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows the news media is the most frequented source of information about the virus, but it is one of the least trusted. Sixty-eight percent of Americans have high trust in the information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Similarly, sixty-six percent of Americans have high trust in their doctor or health care provider.

Though state or local governments are frequent sources for updates, only fifty-two percent of Americans have high trust in them. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is not a regularly used or highly trusted source of information for most Americans. In fact, just twenty-three percent of Americans in this poll say they have trust in the coronavirus information from Trump.

You can read more about the poll and other statistics from this AP poll here.