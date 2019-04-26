AARP helps stop scamming with free drive-thru shredding service

The line was wrapped around the parking lot for AARP's annual free shredding service in the Rushmore Mall parking lot Tuesday.

It is a part of the organization's operation to stop scams.

"It's a tremendous service they put on. This is a great group, great organization, they keep us in mind," said Rick Scheiber, one shredder.

Hundreds roll up to drop off important items like bank statements, tax returns, and old medicals bills. The drive-thru is a good way to keep their sensitive information from getting in the wrong hands.

"Bank accounts, stock kinds of information, all sorts of things," Scheiber added.

Every two seconds someone's identity is stolen but AARP says all it takes is two seconds for you to drop in your personal items and get them shredded.

"Yes some of those numbers have been changed now because of the new system but you know they can still get in and if they get in and get that, you're sunk for the rest of your life," said Doris Werlinger, coordinator for AARP at Rushmore Mall.

AARP says because it is the end of tax season, this is one of the best times to securely destroy old personal and financial documents.

Tax aid in the National AARP Office started the program years ago and through the AARP South Dakota Fraud Watch Network, it has taken off ever since.

"These people are worried about things like this, especially the elderly because you know the scams. I had four calls on my cellphone alone on a scam," Werlinger said.

In 2018, the AARP saw 300 cars and in 2019, they saw more than 500 roll through the line.