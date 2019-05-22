A wild weather ride in western South Dakota: Dumped with snow or drenched with rain

It has been a wild weather ride throughout May; and this week is a prime example of how winter refuses to release its grip on the Black Hills.

Some areas of the hills were smothered with more than a foot of snow. Power lines and trees collapsed under the weight of snow in the central and northern hills, causing 59 outages, 30 of them in the Spearfish area. There were also reportedly power outages in Rockerville and Custer.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, these are some of the snow totals.

• 19 inches – Hayward and Hisega

• 17 inches – Lead

• 14 inches – Rockerville

• 12.5 inches – Mount Rushmore

• 12 inches –Black Hawk and Summerset

• 11 inches - Whitewood

• 10.5 inches – Hill City

• 8 inches – Spearfish

While hills towns were unceremoniously dumped on, other towns were drenched with rain, prompting concerns about flooding.

In Rapid City, a two-block stretch of West Nike Road is closed to traffic after a culvert washout Tuesday night. The washout occurred on West Nike Road, two blocks east of the West Nike Road and Cobalt Drive intersection.

Residents in the affected area can gain access to their homes off Dyess Avenue. All other drivers should take alternate routes.

It is expected to take at least three days to repair the road, depending on weather.

So how much rain is there, so far?

• 3.03 inches – Rapid City Airport

• 2.41 inches – Rapid City

• 2.25 inches – Pine Ridge

• 1.66 inches – Philip

• 1.51 inches – Custer

• 1.2 inches - Gillette

