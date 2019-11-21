A tree is giving back more than just oxygen

Holiday cheer and snow fill Main Street in Spearfish, putting people in a mood to give back. But there is also a tree that is doing its part: The Giving Tree with the message "have one, leave one, need one, take one" aims to catch peoples eyes as they walk by.

This tree is giving back more than just oxygen this winter.

Michelle Watson is a Realtor for KW Black Hills.

"We put together a program where initially we just were the only ones buying the hats and the gloves and the scarves and making them available at no cost to anyone that will need them," said Watson.

Since starting over three years ago, KW Black Hills has received donations from as far as Georgia.

And this one isn't the only tree.. besides the one in Spearfish there are two more in Sturgis and Bell Fourche.

"It seems like a small need, it seems like something that's maybe a smaller item," said Watson. "Really it might be that you and I take it for granted because it's just something we have but honestly it's vital to a lot of people who don't have that or don't have access to those."

And donating is super easy. All you have to do if find an item you would like to donate and find a giving tree in your community. All that's left is to put it in the bag and it's ready to go for someone who needs it.

"It is being used and it's not uncommon for me to show up to a tree and maybe put twenty-five items, thirty items out and two or three days later have one or two left on the tree," said Watson.

With the temps winding down as the winter season approaches, the need for warm winter gear is greater than ever. So there's never been a better time to follow this tree's example and give.