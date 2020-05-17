A train crashes into a pickup near Box Elder

On Sunday afternoon, a driver four miles east of Box Elder was hit by a train

Pennington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a vehicle complaint in the area of 155th Avenue and Highway 14/16.

The car in question was a 2002 Ford F250 pickup.

While deputies were in route, the pickup attempted to cross the railroad tracks as a train was approaching.

South Dakota Highway Patrol said the train crashed into the pickup and the driver, 30-year-old Mark Staniech sustained non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to Monument Health and the South Dakota Highway Patrol said Staniech was wearing a seat belt and that charges pending.

