A train crashes into a pickup near Box Elder

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - On Sunday afternoon, a driver four miles east of Box Elder was hit by a train
Pennington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a vehicle complaint in the area of 155th Avenue and Highway 14/16.
The car in question was a 2002 Ford F250 pickup.
While deputies were in route, the pickup attempted to cross the railroad tracks as a train was approaching.
South Dakota Highway Patrol said the train crashed into the pickup and the driver, 30-year-old Mark Staniech sustained non-life threatening injuries.
He was taken to Monument Health and the South Dakota Highway Patrol said Staniech was wearing a seat belt and that charges pending.