A teddy bear scavenger hunt

After seeing a Facebook post, Amanda Price decided to share it and it just took off.

It's all part of a book called 'We're Going on a Bear Hunt'.

After parents read the book to children, they walk around neighborhoods to search for teddy bears that homeowners place in front of their windows.

The children are supposed to keep track of how many bears they find.

There is no prize but this is all to keep the kids entertained while school is not in session.

"Kids are getting bored and you want to keep them learning, you want to keep them happy, you want to keep that little imagination going and that why we are doing it," said Price.

Price says this is also a perfect solution for parents to get outside of the house too.