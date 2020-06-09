A special election is slated for November 3rd to fill ward one

A special election is slated for November 3. This is to fill the ward one spot previously held by Lisa Modrick.

The councilwoman was removed in March after a code of conduct hearing. And that spot has remained vacant through the June election cycle.

Rapid City Finance OIfficer Pauline Sumption says the city worked with the secretary of state and Pennington county auditors offices to determine the best date to hold the election.

By holding it on November 3rd, with the general election, it keeps the costs down.

"The Secretary of States Office has said that we have to have a separate ballot, we can't be included on the same ballot as the general election so the county will basically hold two simultaneous elections on November third with two different ballots for those in Ward One, the rest will have the general election ballot," said Sumption.

Anyone voting absentee will have a separate ballot mailed to them.