A sheriff's captain opposes the two marijuana questions on the 2020 S.D. ballots

On the 2020 ballot, there will be two marijuana questions posed to South Dakotans, and there are some opposed to any legalization.

Captain Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office has a unique perspective-- he worked narcotics investigations for eight years and is part of a citizens' group that is opposed to marijuana.

Harrison said he is concerned about the health and wellness of South Dakota communities, and wants to protect peoples from what he describes as negative consequences from marijuana.

He also said the questions on the ballot are intentionally vaguely worded.

"Some of the stuff in that bill is dangerous to our communities, is dangerous to our brains, and it is not very clear, and it's that way on purpose, and that's my concern," said Harrison. "And I think the voters of South Dakota, if we're going to have a decision, need to hear both sides of an argument before they make a decision."

He added there is a false narrative that prisons are full of marijuana users, but Harrison emphasizes that the majority of people in the Pennington County Jail who have marijuana charges also have additional charges.