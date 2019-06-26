A second birthday that wasn't -- and never will be

Your daughter's second birthday is supposed to be a happy, joyous day. But for Brittany Romey, it was a reminder of a tragedy that what happened almost 9 months ago.

Romey was driving along East North Street in Rapid City on Oct. 5 and turned at East New York Street. Police say a Pontiac Bonneville came south on East North Street at high speed and struck Romey's Pontiac Grand Prix. Her daughter Mackayla McKenzie Young was killed in the wreck. The driver of the Bonneville fled the scene and has yet to been arrested, leaving Romey frustrated.

"I don't understand why it's taking so long for them to find the driver that hit into us that day that resulted in my daughter's life being taken," she said.

Police say she is not alone in her frustration. They have a suspect but are waiting on a crime lab to return some specific tests.

"We're waiting on evidence to come in and that is not on our time frame," said Rapid City Police Capt. John Olson. "We can't choose that time frame and so we just have to be patient and wait for other entities to do their job."

Romey marked Mckayla's second birthday Wednesday by making balloons with messages on them and releasing them to the sky.

"Happy birthday, my girl," she said as she released the baloons.

"I've dealt with a lot of issues," she said. "PTSD. I go to grief counseling and get a lot of nightmares. I don't sleep. I want closure. And the only way I can get closure is if this person gets caught."

It's a sentiment shared by the police department's top investigator.

"We're waiting to have some closure as well on this," said Olson. "No one besides the family wants to see justice more than we do."