Black Hills resident gives a positive take on coronavirus

Fanqin Zeng and her husband have lived in Rapid City for 20 years. She says, being positive and compassionate is fundamental to get through a public health issue. "Social media you see too much negatives," Zeng points out. Zeng has a background in library science and has read thousands of books and documents on similar situations in history. She says, fear was never the answer.

"China has at least thousands of years of history and has faced similar crisis before. And we've survived," Zeng also adds, many good deeds have come out of this. In China, many self-less volunteers are willing to go to quarantined areas to help; Americans have given support to China to fight this tough battle as well, such as Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has donated funds.

Fanqin Zeng is inspired to give back to the community, and says she would be glad to speak with anyone who's worried about conoravirus, and provide free materials in learning about boosting immune system. "I'm positive and hopeful," Zeng says with a smile, "there's lots of things we can do."