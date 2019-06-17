A night blast to remember at Crazy Horse

If you're looking to see the Crazy Horse Monument in a unique way than you're in luck.

On Wednesday, June 26th Crazy Horse will be lit up with pyrotechnics.

The Night Blast is an event in honor of the founder Ruth Ziolkowski and The Battle of the Little Big Horn.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience traditional Native American dances starting at 11:30 am, 1:30 pm, and 3:30 pm. At 6:30 pm the guest can watch a performance by 'Supaman' Christian Takes Gun Parrish. And at 10:00 pm guests will be blown away with the spectacular bright view of crazy horse.

Regular admission will stay the same throughout the day but starting at 7:00 pm guests can enter for free if they bring along three canned goods per person for the local food drive.

