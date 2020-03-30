A multi-car accident lands one car flipped on its side

Around 12:20 this afternoon, first responders responded to a crash at the intersection of Cambell Street and East Minnesota Street.

Police said that a GMC Terrain was going north on Cambell and attempted to turn left onto East Minnesota Street.

At the same time, a Saturn passenger car was going south on Cambell and hit the GMC causing it to flip onto its driver's side.

The impact also pushed the GMC into a 3rd vehicle. The driver of the GMC was evaluated on the scene but refused medical transport.

There were no major injuries, but the driver of the GMC is being cited for a Failure to Yield.