A man and his dog traveling to all 50 states

Imagine taking a nearly one-year-long trip with man's best friend all over the nation, seeing all the great sights and sounds each state has to offer.

Michael Angelo Brown and his dog Atlas are doing just that. The two are in South Dakota for a few days. It's state number 33 on the list.

Alaska was one of the first states they traveled to, and Hawaii is more than likely going to be the last one with all of the immunization records needed for that trip.

The duo started on February 1 this year and plan on being done around the same time.

"We started this to essentially kinda see the country that I served for and I wanted to kinda see how people view the world and then write a book about it," said Brown. "I really wanna use the platform to be able to help other veterans with PTSD. Seeing some of the stuff that we've seen on this trip is really kinda eye-opening to know what's out there for help and there isn't much."

Brown started out as a cook in the Air Force, then switched to the Army to be a ranger and special operations.

They're heading up to North Dakota next, then over to Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The last leg will be over in the northeast region of the United States.

There's one thing he Brown wants to get done before leaving the Midwest.

"I wanna learn how to line dance! It seems like so much fun, everyone's on the dance floor and everyone's welcome. I haven't learned yet but that's on my bucket list," said Brown.

Atlas just turned one on Thursday. He's an English Cream Golden Retriever. He loves going into the water, playing with other dogs, and pretty easy going.

You can follow their on Instagram and check out some pictures on Brown's website.