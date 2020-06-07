A group of people took hiking to the next level in the Black Hills

Ashley and Jesse Kurtenbach and Rick Hansen decided to hike five summits in one day.

They started at 3:30 A.M. at the Crow Peak trailhead and then moved onto Old Baldy, Lookout Mountain, Bear Butte, and finished around 8:30 in the night at Black Elk Peak.

One of their goals was to get to the top of Crow Peak to watch the sunrise and on their way down from Black Elk Peak they wanted to see the sunset but it was too cloudy.

Ashley says she recommends everyone to get out and challenge yourself while also having fun.

"It was an adventure and that's why we wanted to do it," said Ashley. "With COVID going around you just set your own goals and we wanted an adventure and a great way to take advantage of your public lands and have just fun, it was a blast."

Their friend Cindy Hansen joined them, but just after the group got hailed on hiking Bear Butte.