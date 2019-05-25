A glimpse of the restoration efforts on a historic Rapid City house

On Saturday people could tour a piece of Rapid City's history on the corner of South Street and Mount Rushmore Road.

Hundreds of people walked through the doors of the McGillycuddy House.

A man named Valentine McGillycuddy built the Victorian-style home in the 1880s.

According to Black Hills and Badlands South Dakota, McGillycuddy was president of the School of Mines, mayor of Rapid City, and the state's first Surgeon General.

Historic Rapid City purchased the historic green home in 2011 and has worked on restoring the property ever since.

A woman who toured the house said she's always admired it driving by, but she never took a look inside before.

"I think it's kind of a historic feeling. The rooms are kind of small. It's kind of designed for that old type of living where there's the little rooms and tiny little kitchen so I felt it was really historically accurate," Robyn Hospodka says, toured McGillycuddy House.

Board members hope to rent out the space for public events in the future.