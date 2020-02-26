A giant burger statue chooses Rapid City as its home

A giant McDonald's Quarter Pounder statue is unveiled with Rapid City Council Member Darla Drew today. Although you can't really bite into it, this big bronze burger statue is taller than anyone there and the sesame seeds on the bun are bigger than anyone's eyes. This McDonald's location was actually in competition with others nation-wide, and it finally beat the stores in Hawaii, Wyoming and North Dakota to have this monument.

"Because we sell a lot of beef in this part of country, and then it narrowed down to us just because we have a great location," says Wendy Walla, the owner of MacDonald's on Cheyenne Boulevard in Rapid City.

According to McDonald's, having Quarter Pounder statue in Rapid City is quite fitting, since the city is also known for many monuments and statues.