A fun ride through the Black Hills

The Freedom Motorcycle Church of Rapid City kicked off their first ride of the season earlier today to enjoy sites like Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Pactola Lake.

Normally, the riders get a bite to eat but with many restaurants closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, packing their own lunch was more ideal.

Freedom Riders President Corey Murray says the warm weather was the perfect addition to their ride.

"We're just out enjoying the weather honestly I mean we've all been quarantined and we need to get out of the house," said Murray. "So what better way to do it then ride."

Depending on the future forecast, their next ride is tentative.

