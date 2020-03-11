A fake twitter account for a school district has ended their run

In January of this year, a fake twitter account designed to appear as the Rapid City Area School District has been stirring up controversy and the district has had enough.

Tuesday afternoon, the real schools' twitter account tweeted at the fake one saying, "This twitter account needs to be removed by 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 or the school district will take legal action. Pretending to be an official source and posting inflammatory and untrue messages creates public safety concerns. This is your warning."

After that tweet, the fake account deleted their profile.

We reached out to the district and this is what they had to say, "We worked with our attorneys and decided collectively that we would pursue legal action if the fraudulent account was not removed. That warning was enough to prompt the person running the account to take it down."

The real school's account on Twitter is @rcschools. Even though the fake account was taken down, another similar parody account has since appeared.

