A coffee shop aims to give back to the community

A new shop in town is brewing up coffee -- and mixing in a sweet, unique ingredient.

The Bean Counter is a growing not-for-profit coffee shop in Rapid City -- that aims to use coffee to bring the community together.

With help from Med Five funding, the Bean Counter has been up and running for about a month.

The coffee shop is now on a mission to accomplish its goal of helping organizations in the Rapid City area.

"A lot of organizations, like smaller groups really don't know how to get that normal funding or feel that they're too small. And in a lot of cases they're only looking for 50 to 100 dollars," says general manager, Ray Graff.

If organizations are in need of donations, they can head to the coffee shop and fill out an application.

The Bean Counter is open Monday-Friday from 6 am to 5 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 7 am to 2 pm.