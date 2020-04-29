A chunk of land in Custer where rescued animals roam: "Along the Way"

A Custer County woman is loving what she does, and doing what she loves.

What she loves, is taking care of animals, and it doesn't matter if they have hooves, paws or claws.

It's a place where every animal is welcome.

On a chunk of land just outside the Custer city limits, we hear Geney Ziolkowski calling out to some miniature horses, "Come on. Here they come," she says.

Geney Ziolkowski and her husband Mark's property is a nearly magical place for animals of all sorts.

"I've raised miniature horses for years, lots of years, 25 years," Geney says.

Some of the critters here are pets, some are rescues, and some are waiting to be adopted because they're also home to the Custer Humane Society.

"These 4 female pit bulls came from North Carolina. They were confiscated in a dog fighting ring set up, organization type thing that got shutdown and the dogs were taken," Geney says as she shows us the Humane Society housing for the dogs. Geney runs the Custer County Humane Society.

She's had the dogs spayed, vaccinated, and now just needs to find homes for them. These dogs weren't the fighters, they were the females used to breed future fighters.

"And they are loving. They're like lap dogs. They are the most loving animals you'd ever want to see," Geney says about the 4 female pit bulls.

She and her husband cover the cost of caring for the animals at the humane society through donations. They don't charge a set fee, for adoption, she says they take donations of whatever someone can afford.

"The most important thing is to get them a good home," she says.

They're a no kill shelter. Geney has a heart for animals, including those with no place else to go.

"All my life. I'm almost 80 years old ya know. I've been an animal person. That's all I do. I live for animals, and my husband, he builds whatever it is we need. He helps me with whatever I need help with," she says.

We see a young deer named "Baby". She says its mother was hit by a car.

"She was laying in the ditch with her dead mother and some people in Hot Springs picked her up out of the road and proceeded to keep her on a bottle and keep her going and they brought her up here," Geney says.

She says she's raised dozens of deer over the years, and when they're ready, they return to the wild.

Inside the house there are some very lovable dogs, like Bubbles, a 10 year old French Bulldog. She says Bubbles came from a puppy mill in Nebraska, and was born with a spinal condition.

"If she moves slow she can almost use her legs some, but she's always in a hurry, so," Geney tells us.

There's also a little Chihuahua named Chakeera and you would never know by looking at her, that she's actually blind. Geney's had her for about 8 years. There are other dogs she cares for as well.

There's also a couple birds here.

"The White one is a cockatoo. His name is Ringo and he's an escape artist. You have to have him locked up. He'll open the door but he'll get out and nice bird he loves children, just loves them," she says. And as she says it, Ringo does it, using his beak to unlatch the door and casually climb out of his cage, and then on top of the cage of a second bird.

She says she could have probably found a home for Ringo, but decided to keep him.

"You're a good boy aren't you? Yes you're a good boy," she says as she pets Ringo's coat.

She tells us the second bird speaks very clearly, except for when you want her to. And while we were standing there, she apparently didn't want to, despite my efforts to coax her to speak.

It's an expansive property with lots of animal housing and fences, mainly along the perimeter.

She introduces us to a horse named Maggie. Maggie's from Sturgis and was blinded by an injury.

"And they had a herd of horses and she would be running out there with the horses and she'd just try and stay with the pack of horses," Geney explains.

The ranch couldn't keep her, and the options were few. Maggie was just 4 months old.

"So we took her and took her to the Colorado State University and had her eyes examined and her retinas had been jarred loose," and that was something they couldn't fix she says. That was more than 10 years ago.

Another horse here and one of the rescue deer have bonded.

"That horse washes that deer. That deer washes the horse," she says.

The horse was named Lightning before it arrived here. It's sort of ironic because Lightning has a hard time walking at all, due to a hoof condition.

"She was left in a pasture for 15 years by herself with nobody else and she was foundered in her feet really bad," Geney says.

Geney says they've had veterinarians working on Lightning for years.

"We take care of them and try to save them is what we do, doesn't matter what it takes to do it," she says, talking about how they care for animals in need of help.

Because on this chunk of land just outside Custer, love for animals flows like a fresh mountain stream, very much like the stream that flows through their property.

Geney's husband Mark is part of the famous Ziolkowski family working on Crazy Horse Memorial, and spends a lot of his time working on that.

