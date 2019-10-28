A book by a local author inspires a Hollywood movie

The Elks Theatre is a popular movie destination for locals, and now the theatre is showing a movie based on a book by a local author.

"The Spy Who Tried To Stop a War" was written by Hill City resident Marcia Mitchell -- and serves as the inspiration for the film "Official Secrets" starring Keira Knightley.

The book centers around Katharine Gun and an illegal US-UK spy operation that would allow UN authorization for the invasion of Iraq.

Mitchell has watched the movie several times, is pleased with how the Hollywood script stayed true to her book.

"There are some scenes that were in the movie that were not in the book, but that happens because every director wants their input. But it really does track very well." says, Marcia Mitchell, Author

This is Mitchell's second book involving espionage -- and she hopes her first will eventually get the Hollywood treatment too.

