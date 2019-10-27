A Halloween run to start off the festive week

The cold temperatures didn't stop runners in Canyon Lake Park Sunday morning from running a five k.

That was not only race, younger kids got their very own one k race.

And a fun aspect about the run was the costumes... Adults and kids got to run dressed up.

The costumes ranged from bacon, witches, and even an adorable transformer.

And the best part about this race according to Caitlyn Bagley, who is a race director for the Black Hills Runners Club, is that you get to do it as a family.

"I think that it's important because this is one where the kids get to come out and have fun," said Bagley. "Their parents can run with them if they want. Everyone can come run in costume which makes it a lot of fun and it's just a great family get together before Halloween."

Their next race that the running club hosts will be be the Turkey Trot in November.