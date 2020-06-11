94 year old World War Two veteran from Rapid City: "Along the Way"

A Rapid City World War Two veteran turns 95 later this month.

He's been part of South Dakota American Legion Post 2 for 75 continuous years.

And, what he experienced in the Navy is a stark reminder of the cost of war.

Just a warning some may find his recollections uncomfortable to hear.

94 year old World War Two veteran Dean Shaffhausen during our interview. He turns 95 on June 22nd.

Dean Shaffhausen was born in 1925, raised on a farm a few miles south of Tyndall South Dakota, and in May of 1943 at the age of 18, he enlisted in the Navy.

"I used to sit by that radio and listen to all that stuff and oh boy, I told my dad I gotta get in there, I gotta get in there," says World War Two veteran Dean Shaffhausen.

Get in he did, sworn in by Joe Foss, who would later go on to become Governor of South Dakota. After several months of training, he boarded a troop ship headed overseas.

"I thought they were gonna drown me. All of us guys that had never crossed the equator before, ****, they had the tank all set up and shove you under, and you thought you was gonna drown," Shaffhausen tells us, followed by a long laugh, as he describes his initiation when the ship crossed the equator.

About a month later they reached New Guinea, he was assigned to Amphibious Group 9 of the 7th fleet. His Commanding Officer would be the now famous Admiral A.D. Struble. Shaffhausen was thrilled to be chosen as part of Struble's staff, which he estimates was roughly 120 people.

"But how I got in with this top secret duty. We drew up the invasion plans, all top secret information," Shaffhausen recalls.

The Japanese had taken over the Philippines. Admiral Struble led the Navy's efforts to return control to the people of the Philippines, General Douglas MacArthur led the infantry. But that involved a series of islands, and one invasion after another.

Shaffhausen, was an enlisted man, a 2nd Class Yeoman, but one day he says he was put on an airplane and carrying some very important envelopes.

He says he, "personally delivered a copy to the skipper of each ship that was gonna invade that next island. Little old me," says Shaffhausen followed by laughter.

But there were other planes, flown by Japanese suicide pilots, and their target was the ships.

"They just dive right into you. Single seated fighter planes ya know, 1 guy. Lots of 'em. Lots of 'em. Sky's full of 'em," the World War Two Navy veteran says as he shares what he saw.

As they headed toward an invasion of the island of Mindoro, Struble and his staff were on the USS Nashville, leading the convoy of ships. Aboard, were troops for the invasion, along with the crew of the ship.

"I was walking by the gunner, the 5 inch gun, 40 millimeter, 20 milometers, and all the 5" ammunition was stacked right there. And I just walked by it and I cut in behind ya know opened the door. there," he says.

And then he went down a corridor. Moments later a suicide pilot flew into the ship, in the exact spot he had just passed. That inner corridor saved his life. More than 100 men died that day on the USS Nashville.

"I mean here's these guys, just burnt to a crisp these gunners," Shaffhausen remembers vividly and demonstrates what he saw.

"Helped pick up a lot of the poor guys. Just took em all down. Laid 'em down. Tried to comfort them and try to get their body parts picked up," he tells us, recalling the aftermath of the deadly kamikaze attack on the USS Nashville that day.

Admiral Struble and his staff boarded another ship, moving forward, just a couple days from the invasion.

Over time he was on a lot of different ships, as part of Struble's staff his duty was usually on board not on land.

"We stayed with it through all the different invasions of the all the different islands. Linn guyen gulf was the last one," Shaffhausen says.

Their mission was complete. They had helped liberate the Philippines. The rest of his service would be back in the U.S.

"God was taking care of me I guess. I had a lot of close calls but I never had a scratch," he says.

Dean recieved a number of honors, the Navy Commendation ribbon, Asiatic Pacific ribbon, Philippines Liberation ribbon, and 5 battle stars.

I asked Shaffhausen to read from a letter he recieved that was personally signed by the James Forrestal, the Secretary of the Navy at the time.

"For your part in these achievements you deserve to be proud as long as you live. The nation which you served in a time of crisis will remember you with gratitude," he read.

He served in the Navy from May of 1943 to May of 1946.

Shaffhausen says seeing what he saw, after the kamikaze hit their ship, when the gunners were in his words "fried right in position" is something that for a long time really bothered him But he says that's a long time ago, and indeed it was, about 75 years.

This June 22nd, Dean Shaffhausen turns age 95.