9 sets of twins graduate from same high school

One hundred and forty students in the Norwich High School Class of 2019 celebrated a major milestone Saturday.

Nine sets of twins graduated from Norwich High School in Syracuse, N.Y. (Source: YNN Syracuse/Spectrum News/CNN)

Eighteen of the graduates shared something special as part of a twin pair.

All nine pairs found out about the others just this year.

After getting their diplomas, some pairs will be heading in different directions this fall.

Among their destinations are North Carolina, Buffalo and Albany.

Others are staying as close as they can, attending a local college, even dorming together, sharing a bond unlike any other.

