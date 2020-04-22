9 South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19; 5 in Minnehaha County

Another COVID-19 related death was reported in Minnehaha County as the number of new South Dakota cases again goes over 100 a day.

Minnehaha County accounts for 86 of the 103 new cases. That's mostly due to the state's hot spot, the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls. Two of the county's five deaths were workers at the plant.

The latest death reportedly is a man in his 80s. Nine people in South Dakota have died due to the coronavirus; the five in Minnehaha County,

two in Beadle County and one each in McCook and Pennington counties.

As of Wednesday morning, South Dakota had 1,858 confirmed COVID-19 victims. Of those, 937 have recovered; but 62 remain hospitalized.

Once again, there were no new coronavirus cases reported in West River.

