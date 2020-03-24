8 women walk away from Pierre minimum security unit

Eight women from the state’s minimum-security unit in Pierre took off on a walkabout Monday night.

According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, the eight walked out about 8:43 p.m. Three of the women were sentenced out of Pennington County.

The prison staff began escape procedures and notified area law enforcement about the situation. They also used a Highway Patrol aircraft to help in the ground search for the inmates.

The women now face escape charges, a felony that could cost them five more years in prison.

The escapees are:

• Philomene E. Boneshirt is serving a 7-month, 15-day sentence for 3rd-degree simple assault and a consecutive 1-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance. Both convictions are from Minnehaha County.

• Jordan F. Wakeman is serving a 6-year, 7-month, 5-day sentence, a consecutive 5-year sentence with 5-years suspended and an additional consecutive sentence of 2 years. All of the convictions are for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.

• Sylvia R. Red Leaf is serving two 3-year, 9-month, 15-day sentences for possession of a controlled substance and a 1-year, 9-month, 15-day sentence for eluding. All of the convictions are from Pennington County.

• Alice M. Richards is serving three 5-year sentences with 3-years suspended on each. All of the convictions are for possession of a controlled substance and are from Pennington County.

• Kayla A. Lamont is serving two sentences of 2-years, 7-months and 20-days for possession of a controlled substance and a 2-year, 7-month and 20-day for second-degree robbery. All of her convictions are from Pennington County.

• Carly F. Schoneman is serving a 2-year, 8-month, 20-day sentence with 1-year suspended for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.

• Pamela M. Miller is serving a 1-year, 11-month, 10-day sentence for failure to appear and a 4-year, 11-month, 10-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Davison County and a 4-year, 11-month sentence from for forgery from Yankton County.

• Kelsey C. Flute is serving two 1-year, 11-month, 20-day sentences for third offense DWI. One conviction is from Charles Mix County and the other from Yankton County.

