8 cents, 3 kids, and a lot of hope: A Spearfish family's hard work pays off

About 10 years ago a family moved to Spearfish from Minnesota.

The husband had been to auto body school, and had experience; so they thought he'd find a job.

But that didn't happen.

Old sign painted on a car hood for Jake's Garage, now Jake's Collision Repair, is now a decoration on the wall of their Spearfish location.

Their financial gas tank ran empty, and their hopes of a fresh start stalled.

But that's not how the story ends, that's only the beginning.

Today, Jake's Collision Repair sports a shiny new sign, on a brand new building in Spearfish and they have another location in Sturgis.

"We focus on good quality and fast turnaround," says owner Aaron Schoon.

But getting to this point required a turnaround in plans for owner Aaron Schoon and his wife Megan. In fact it wasn't even in their plans. But after moving here in 2009, no job openings for an auto-body man, and money running out in late 2009...

"He left the house and came back and said, 'Well I don't really know how to tell you this," Megan Schoon says.

" I spent the last $400 we had to our name and rented a shop and was gonna fix a few cars until I could find a job.," Aaron says.

"And he said it's not like a shop, it's more like a storage unit, but I think it'll work," Megan remembers.

That left only pennies in their account, they had no credit cards, but with a family they had to try something.

"So you had 8 cents and 3 kids?," asks reporter Steve Long.

"8 cents, 3 kids, and a whole lotta hope and that was about it.," Megan replied.

What you see now, a beautiful new shop, is not what they had then.

"You know it was stressful. You know we scrounged change to put fuel in our car," Aaron remembers.

Their first name for the business was Jake's Garage.

"And being as my Great Grandpa had the Jake Schoon garage and then my son was Jake, I just figured it was fitting," Aaron says, explaining the original name.

Their son Jake was just 4 years old at the time. Aaron's great grandfather started a Jake Schoon Garage in Minnesota back in 1917. It later became Schoon Motors owned by Aaron's grandfather, and then his dad, but all that was ancient history.

They were broke, until Aaron got his first customer, and his first break.

"Just took on a restoration for a guy and he was willing to give me some money down and I used that to buy some more equipment , just kept going from there," Aaron says.

"The very first car we did was a black 1978 Corvette, and I really wanted people to see what I could do," he remembers.

The job on that Corvette showed what he could do, a showpiece of sorts and a jump start of hope. His first sign now hangs inside as a decoration.

"My 1st sign was a hood that I purchased at Valley Auto for $20. I had to pull it out of the ground, so the corners are dented a little bit, because the ground was frozen," Aaron explains.

He cleaned it up and paid somebody to paint it.

"Really both of us were giving all we had. We'd even bring the kids with us to the shop in the summertime and they would sit and watch as we worked and tried to get stuff done so we could pay our bills," Megan remembers.

There's only 3 of their first business cards, left and we look at one of them They actually printed them inside their house, did it themselves because money was tight.

They ended up specializing in collision repair, thus the change in name from Jake's Garage, to Jake's Collision Repair.

"So I knew it would work. I never imagined it would be to this scale or he would be as successful as he has been," Megan says.

After a decade of hard work, teamwork, this is now. They have about 15 employees between the 2 locations.

"I think the biggest lesson I learned is that the American Dream is still out there if you're willing to work for it. Do a good job, treat people right," he says.

"You know as long as you keep working hard, there's always a way to make things work and if you have a dream pursue it, because you'll never know if you don't try," she says.

They are now offering customers, multiple options, to safely comply with pandemic concerns while still working on cars.

