7th Wyoming person dies due to COVID-19

Seven people in Wyoming have died because of COVID-19. (MGN)
Updated: Thu 8:51 AM, Apr 23, 2020

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - A Teton County man is the seventh Wyoming person to die because of COVID-19.

According to a release from the Wyoming Department of Health, the older man was hospitalized in another state when he died. He had existing conditions that put him at a higher risk of serious illness due to the coronavirus.

There have now been 326 lab-confirmed cases and 121 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control or the Wyoming Department of Health.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 