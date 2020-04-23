7th Wyoming person dies due to COVID-19

A Teton County man is the seventh Wyoming person to die because of COVID-19.

According to a release from the Wyoming Department of Health, the older man was hospitalized in another state when he died. He had existing conditions that put him at a higher risk of serious illness due to the coronavirus.

There have now been 326 lab-confirmed cases and 121 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control or the Wyoming Department of Health.