The 75th annual Central States Fair is a go for this summer despite concerns with the pandemic.

Personal responsibility. That's what the Central States Fair board is going with as their COVID prevention plan in order to have this year's nine day long event. The fair will closely resemble previous years with some additions to celebrate the events diamond anniversary. Such as a new grain bin bar, a car show and additional animal activities.

"We are going to have a fantastic 75th anniversary of the Central States Fair. We've got a number of different grandstand events that we'll be announcing," said Ron Jeffries, Central States Fair general manager. "Of course they will include the Range Days rodeo and the PRCA Extreme Broncs, along with the demolition derby and the motocross and the concert series as well, so."

The board welcomes who ever wants to come and how much protection and caution they wish to exercise. The plan is to do constant cleaning, provide hand sanitizer stations and a few staples will be missing this year, such as the German tent. The fair will run August 21 through the 30.