74% of adult online gamers report harassment

Gamers are often victims of harassment, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL says it found that nearly 74 percent of adults playing multiplayer games have experienced harassment in some form.

Popular online games in the study include World of Warcraft, Minecraft, NBA 2K, Madden NFL, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Fortnite.

Some players say they've been bullied and targeted for their identity, including remarks about players' race and sexuality.

Forty-four percent say they have been physically threatened, 25 percent reported being sexually harassed, 34 percent say they were stalked, and 29 percent say a stranger published private information about them in an online game, also known as "doxing."

The ADL had some positive data to report as well. They said 88 percent of gamers report positive experiences while playing games online, including helping others and making friends.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.