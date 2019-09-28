7 more teens charged in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old in New York

Police in New York now have several suspects in custody in connection with the stabbing death of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris.

Khaseen Morris, 16, was fatally stabbed in New York state in September. (Source: Morris family/CNN)

The fatal stabbing took place in broad daylight earlier this month in a Long Island strip mall parking lot and was shared on social media.

The alleged attacker, 18-year-old Tyler Flach, is accused of stabbing Morris in the chest multiple times. He pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges.

Seven other suspects, all between 16 and 19 years old, were charged Saturday with gang assault for allegedly taking part in the brutal attack.

"Not only did the homicide squad arrest the person responsible for Khaseen's death, they also arrested seven others for taking part in this violent event," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Five of the teens are being charged as adults. Two others are being charged as juveniles and have not been identified.

Three of the suspects surrendered to police and four others were arrested.

"These seven subjects were active participants in the attack on Khaseen Morris and his friends … physically beating, physically hitting people, throwing them to the ground. Each one of them had an active role,” said Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick with Nassau County Police.

Police explained that the teens are not part of a gang, but were charged with gang assault because of the nature of the attack on Morris.

“I want to clarify for the gang assault, this is not a gang, an organized gang, there is no gang issue in Oceanside,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

“I stood at a community meeting this past week. The concern was, ‘Do we have a gang problem in Oceanside?’ The answer is no. This is the charge by the law, of two or more involved in that assault, intent of physical injury and cause serious physical injury, so that is the charge of gang assault."

Police said the confrontation, which involved at least four dozen teens, was planned, and is believed to have been part of an ongoing dispute over a girl.

Many of the dozens of young people who witnessed the stabbing recorded video of it. Authorities have publicly displayed disgust that none of the witnesses tried to help the victim.

Police on Saturday urged other participants to turn themselves in, and they said more arrests may follow.

"We believe that there still is video out there. We still believe there are witnesses who can come forward and again, we're asking people to come forward,” said Madeline Singas, the Nassau County district attorney.

“The police department in Nassau County does an amazing job, but we can't be everywhere at all times, and the only way that we can receive justice is if the community cooperates and helps us, so that we can have the information that they have.”

