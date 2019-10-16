64 treatment beds now open at the Care Campus

The last phase for the second floor of the Care Campus was completed on Wednesday afternoon.

The treatment beds were opened today -- with 64 beds available for an even split of male and female patients.

Rooms are set up with four beds and two desks -- as well as a closet for those staying at the care center for a longer period of time.

Care campus gives those in need another outlet to deal with addiction issues -- rather than just having them sit behind bars.

The facility will work with the courts and lawyers to decide who will be good candidates for the program.

"It could be in lieu of jail sentence or a condition of probation. So say somebody gets sentenced to treatment and they are here for six months at the end of the six months if they have successfully completed it we go back to the court and maybe the charges are reduced or dismissed." says, Sheriff Kevin Thom, Pennington County Sheriffs office

Thom added that with One heart coming in the future and being located next door there is potential for a partnership between the two facilities.