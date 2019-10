The recipe for the salad:

2 cans kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 tsp lemon zest

juice of 1 lemon

2 TB fresh dill, chopped

1/2 tsp Dijon or whole grain mustard

2 TB olive oil

1 small green or red bell pepper, finely diced

1 jalapeno, seeds and veins removed, finely diced

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

Combine all ingredients. Chill - but can serve cold or just below room temperature.