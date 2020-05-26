Croxetti is a unique pasta hailing from the Liguria section of northwest Italy. It looks like coins, and one side has some type of art of even a family crest stamped on it.
It's a delicate pasta, and it goes swimmingly in this pasta with shrimp in a lemon shallot butter sauce!
60 Second Kitchen - Croxetti Pasta
By Eric Gardner |
Posted: Tue 10:04 AM, May 26, 2020
Croxetti is a unique pasta hailing from the Liguria section of northwest Italy. It looks like coins, and one side has some type of art of even a family crest stamped on it.