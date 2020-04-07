6 people in South Dakota have now died due to COVID-19

South Dakota's Department of Health reports that two more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to six.

The deaths are spread across four counties; two in Beadle and Minnehaha counties and one each in McCook and Pennington. Two of the people were in their 50s and one each in their 60s through 90s. Four of the victims were men; two women.

The number of cases of COVID-19 are now 320, with 32 new cases in the last 24-hour report period. The state has not had any new hospitalizations and the recovered has climbed to 98.

Minnehaha County is still where most infections are located; 165 as of Tuesday morning. West River only has one new case, in Lyman County.

South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the low number of West River cases could be due to population density; however, she still expects the numbers to rise as the state nears the peak of the virus.

Wyoming now has 216 COVID-19 cases, nine more than Monday.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control, the South Dakota Department of Health or the Wyoming Department of Health.