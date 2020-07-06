NDN Collective CEO faces robbery charge following protest arrest

NDN Collective will be down a man after their president's involvement in demonstrations prior to President Trump's Mount Rushmore visit.

NDN CEO Nick Tilsen was charged with multiple offenses during an arraignment hearing on Monday.

Presiding 7th Circuit Court Judge Morrison listed his initial charges as follows: one count of 2nd degree robbery; one count of simple assault on law enforcement; one count of obstruction of highway; one count unlawful assembly; and alternating counts of disorderly conduct.

According to Morrison, the robbery charge stems from allegations that Tilsen took a riot shield out of the hands of Pennington County Sheriff's Officer Maria Gonzalez while she was dispatched to the scene of protesters decrying Mount Rushmore on Friday.

Morrison added the alleged event caused Gonzalez to "fear for her life," leading to his arrest.

Tilsen was originally held without a posted bail, but will be released on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond. This type of bond is typically set for individuals who are an asset to a community, have a clean criminal record and are not considered a flight risk.

Tilsen was the last protester to be released after Friday's arrests and the only one posted without bond.

Prior to his arraignment, Nick's sister, Kim Tilsen-Braveheart, spoke to reporters during a family-sponsored gathering at the NDN Collective. There, she vouched for Tilsen's character, calling him "a man who leads with his heart" and "a person of action."

Tilsen-Braveheart also says the charges are "ridiculous" and misrepresent what she considered to be a peaceful protest.

"I think that by him being arrested and kept all weekend is completely unjust and unlawful," Tilsen-Braveheart said. "Anyone that saw that protest [knows] they negotiated everything or were respectful in every sense of the word."

It is too early to tell what the final charges will be or how attorneys plan to proceed with the case, according to Bruce Ellison, Tilsen's lawyer.

At this point, Ellison is just glad that his client is back within his community, but suggests Tilsen may have to self-isolate after his time in jail.

"The only thing I am happy about right now is that he's out so he gets back to being with his family ... once he has two weeks of trying to isolate himself," Ellison finished.