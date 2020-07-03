Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a virtual groundbreaking

For the past 30 years, the Black Hills Habitat for Humanity has been building and renovating homes in the community.

Due to COVID-19, executive director Scott Engmann says they've had to take a step back and make sure safety comes first.

On Monday, July 6, at 10 am, the organization will host a virtual groundbreaking, which can be viewed on the habitat's Facebook page and their YouTube channel.

The home is going to be built at 720 Mall drive.

Engman says they've built quite a few houses around that neighborhood and have seen great results.

The goal is to complete the house in eight months and have the family move in this spring.

"It will happen with the help of volunteers and with the help of the family. And we'll be hiring local sub-contractors as well to do the infrastructure work for it. But as soon as the groundbreaking is done, we'll kick into high gear and get our infrastructure work done," says Engmann.

Engmann says this year they're planning to build eight new homes. They have two-thirds of their funds raised and are still looking to secure the last third.

