As people head to the Black Hills for July fourth celebrations, businesses are prepared for the unexpected.

"With an increase in events going on in the area over the weekend at this point, I don't know what to expect. With the pandemic happening with people traveling, not traveling, it's been a big guessing game," says the owner of the Shirt Shack, Mike Miles.

Miles says at this time; he doesn't have any staff scheduled other than himself.

"If I do need more, I do have a couple of people that we can call in to help out with the influx of customers if needed," says Miles.

And at Alternative Fuel Coffee House, they will be fully staffed Friday.

"Will it be more busy due to the events that are happening up in Keystone and here at the square proper? It's yet to be determined. I don't know. It's so hard to say," says the owner of Alternative Fuel Coffee House, Patti Griffin.

Griffin says she has stocked up on groceries and baked goods.

"Have we gone overboard? Hopefully not, but like I said, it will be a beautiful blessing if we do run out of things," says Griffin.