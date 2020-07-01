Mosquito Control and West Nile Prevention Grant

The city of Rapid City was awarded a $20,000 grant for mosquito control and West Nile prevention.

With recent budget cuts, the parks division manager, Scott Anderson, says this will help their efforts tremendously.

They will be using the grant mainly to purchase necessary mosquito control chemicals.

Anderson says mosquitoes were "terrible" the last couple of years, and as a result, they depleted their supply of chemicals.

So far, there is no set date for spraying, because it all depends on when mosquito activity picks up.

"It was a relief to know that we have that $20,000 to spend. On a normal year, we'll go through that money too. You know this year, hopefully, we can bolster our supply of chemicals," says Anderson.

When it comes to mosquitoes, people can do their part by looking around their property for anything that can hold water because that's where mosquitoes could hatch.

Anderson also says it's a good idea to wear loose-fitting clothing and put on bug spray.