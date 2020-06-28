One death and one person injured after a motorcycle crash Friday in Lead

One person died and another person was injured in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon west of Lead.

Names of the two people are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

A 2004 Harley Davidson FLSTCI was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14 when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The motorcycle went into the right ditch and eventually tipped over.

Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. The 42-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. The 42-year-old female passenger sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Deadwood hospital. Helmet use for both occupants is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.