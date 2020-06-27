Three South Dakota men sentenced in meth conspiracy

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that three South Dakota

men convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance have been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Darryl Anthony Randle, age 37, was sentenced on June 8, 2020, to 132

months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Manuel Joseph Lopez, age 33, was sentenced on August 5, 2019, to 120 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Dustin Wayne McGhee,age 31, was sentenced on September 23, 2019, to 120 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

All three defendants were ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Randle, Lopez, and McGhee were indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a

Controlled Substance by a federal grand jury on February 5, 2019.

Randle pled guilty on March 24, 2020; Lopez pled guilty on August 5, 2019; and McGhee pled guilty on June 26, 2019.

Beginning on an unknown date and continuing until on or about

November 14, 2018, in the District of South Dakota and elsewhere, Randle, Lopez, and McGhee did knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together, with others known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture and substance containing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

This case was investigated by the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force and

the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer D.Mammenga prosecuted the case.

All defendants were immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S.

Marshals Service following their respective sentencing.