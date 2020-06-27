People are coming up with creative and unique ways to celebrate big occasions like this newlywed couple with a drive-in wedding.

Initially, the couple was looking to have a destination wedding, but due to COVID-19 plans changed.

"This was our plan E as a matter of fact. But you know we for sure wanted to get married. We didn't want to cancel, postpone or reschedule or anything like that, and you know if there's a will there's a way," says the bride, Rgie Huizenga.

The goal wasn't to only get married; the couple wanted to make sure their guest felt safe.

"To try and accommodate all comfort levels of people, this was the way to go. If people wanted to say in their vehicles they sure can, they can still see they can still hear," says Huizenga.

The couple is thrilled to be married, but they never pictured their wedding day would look like this.

"No, not even close. Not at all," says the couple.

Even though the reception was canceled, there may be one in the future.

"It definitely be nice say on the one year anniversary get everybody together. And have an actual reception where people can gather, mingle, and visit like how it's supposed to be," says the groom, Daniel Huizenga.

And for all the brides out there.

"I hope this gives you encouragement, some ideas perhaps, and just kind of roll with it," says Rgie Huizenga.