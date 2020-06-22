Rapid City Area School Board passes partial plan to return to summer school activities

The school year outlook for next year is still up in the air as Rapid City Area School board members continue to discuss what changes they want to make.

Most of the school board members agree a hybrid method of in-person and online classes would be best for the upcoming school year.

Board member, Christine Stephenson, pointed out that 30 students in one class could harm school staff members, Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon is suggesting students and staff wear masks and increase sanitization.

Starting Tuesday phase one of the plan to resocialize school activities will occur.

Gathering of no more than 10 students will occur with the exception of students in weight rooms, as that will be based on square footage.

Kids will have to bring water bottles because water fountains will be turned off and there will be no locker room access.

There are more details to the plan, including a break down for each type of activity from weight lifting to band practice.

Dr. Simon said Monument Health expressed their approval to her about phase one of the plan.

In a unanimous vote, the school board approved phase one and two of the plan but will revisit phase three at next week's meeting.

The executive session portion was also rescheduled due to how long Monday night's meeting lasted.