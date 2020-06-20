Summer 2020 weekly events at Outlaw Square

If you're looking to enjoy the fresh air while doing something fun, you might want to try Deadwood.

Outlaw Square will begin their weekly programming starting on Monday with a movie night, showing the film, Napoleon Dynamite.

Most movies will be rated G and some PG, and films will go on every Monday night starting at 7 pm.

Tuesdays will be for the farmers market, but that doesn't start till July, while Wednesdays are for their concert series, and Thursdays are Deadwood history family fun night.

"The Deadwood history program here in town has put together some family fun activities relating to Deadwood's history because that's what this town is. It's one big historical community, and we want to be able to share that with people and get families out here," says the director of Outlaw Square, Bobby Rock.

The events go until the second week of September, but the farmers market will go through October.

Summer 2020 weekly events.