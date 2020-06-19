A Rapid City family is welcoming their new bundle of joy while also giving back to the community

Back in May, Rylee O'Connell gave birth to a beautiful baby girl who she named Seger. But due to the pandemic celebrations were put on hold.

"We were thinking the baby shower was out, and then my aunt came to me with this idea to do a parade. And she's like we need to celebrate her, we need to celebrate your family. And we got to do something. So she came up with this social distancing idea," says O'Connell.

As people drove by to show their love and support, they also brought gifts. But those gifts weren't for Seger.

"I didn't want people to bring anything for us, but I thought if they wanted to help, it would be a great opportunity to help others and donate gifts to the Cornerstone Women's and Children's Shelter," says O'Connell.

And even though this was a unique way to celebrate, O'Connell says it's a special moment the family will always remember.

"We're so blessed. We have the best crew and the best support system, and she kind of hit the jackpot for family," says O'Connell.

Some of the gifts that will be donated are diapers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other items that will help those at the shelter.