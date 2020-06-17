Midnight Star set to re-open July 1

The Midnight Star, a casino formerly owned by actor Kevin Costner, is undoing the final stages of construction and is slated for a re-opening on July 1.

There will be slot machines on the first floor, gaming tables will be on the second floor, and the third floor will be Diamond Lil's restaurant, and the fourth floor will be used for private events.

The general manager said the will be "COVID safe," meaning everyone will have their temperature taken, employees will wear masks and sanitizing frequently, the addition of retractable plexiglass dividers at the slot machines, and a limit to 3 people at a table.

"We feel that we're going to be here for the long-term," said Terry Houk, the General Manager at the Midnight Star. "The owners have made a massive investment and we'll get out of the virus and go on with life at some point. And so, if we have a few slow days, that's okay, we're going to be fine."

Houk said the staff is quite experienced and looking forward to the opening.