4-H fair goes virtual

From work to grocery shopping, many activities moved to online to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

But how about a 4-H fair normally done in person?

Every year 4-H students participate in mini contests and present their project on what they have learned at a public fair.

But between the federal and South Dakota State University health guidelines that limited crowd gatherings, it would force 4-H to get rid of their bleachers and limit the social interaction.

Therefore, the group decided virtual is the way to go.

Instead, they plan to have a scavenger hunt, a coloring contest, a produce decorating and carving contest.

Normally about 50 to 100 children show up along with plenty of friends and family members, but going virtual may mean more participation.

"Maybe we will have more participation this year because maybe there will be less conflicts, where they can do this from their home. They could have it prepared and ready to go before the fair and send me a video," Meade County 4-H Youth Program Advisor Jenny Voigt said.

Instead of receiving ribbons, the children will gain a T-shirt to mark the occasion.

The fair is planned for July 24-25.